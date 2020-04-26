New Jersey trooper wounded during gunfire exchange at trailer park, attorney general says

(Photo/Shutterstock)

PITTSGROVE, New Jersey -- Authorities say a New Jersey state trooper is recovering after being shot during an exchange of gunfire at a trailer park in southern New Jersey.

The state attorney general's office and state police said the shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m. at the Harding Woods Mobile Home Park in Pittsgrove. Authorities said the trooper was investigating a home invasion reported earlier in the day.

Authorities said several people drove to where the trooper was investigating, got out of their vehicles and confronted him. Officials said the trooper identified himself as law enforcement "and was subsequently fired upon and wounded."

Authorities said the trooper also fired during the confrontation. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where officials said he underwent surgery Sunday morning and is recovering.

No charges were immediately filed and no other injuries were reported. The attorney general's office said the investigation continues and anyone with information is being encouraged to contact authorities.

