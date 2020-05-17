Troopers help deliver Tennessee woman's baby on NJ Turnpike

CRANBURY, New Jersey -- Officials say two New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby girl for a Tennessee woman on the New Jersey Turnpike over the weekend.Col. Patrick Callahan, the state police superintendent, said at the state's daily coronavirus briefing Saturday that the Memphis woman was driving cross country with her husband when she sent into labor Saturday.The woman pulled over on the turnpike at Interchange 8A and called for help, and troopers Robert Murray and Pierre Noel from the Cranbury station arrived and delivered the baby girl with the help of Monroe Township emergency medical personnel, Callahan said."... We hear about those tragic deaths, which they are every day, but I was just glad to report something good," the superintendent said Saturday.Callahan said the newborn is the mother's fifth child.Gov. Phil Murphy said "Talk about welcome to New Jersey.""That is a great story" the governor said. "God bless them all."