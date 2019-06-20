New Jersey Uber Eats driver caught touching himself after food delivery

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Uber Eats driver is under arrest after police say a female customer discovered him touching himself inappropriately in his car in New Jersey.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, in Hackensack.

Authorities say the 23-year-old woman had just received the food delivered in a bag that was unstapled, which she thought was odd.

She then approached the male driver, who was parked in front of her house in his 2016 black Ford Explorer, and observed him masturbating in the front seat.

She was able to record the incident on her cell phone before the driver left the area, and 30-year-old Vinicius Porto was identified and taken into custody.

Porto was arrested and charged with lewdness.

