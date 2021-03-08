coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey hospital administering 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey hospital is marking the one-year anniversary of admitting its first coronavirus patients by administering 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday.

Trinitas Regional Medical Center treated and discharged 13,000 COVID patients over the past year, but sadly, more than 300 patients have died in that time, along with 10 staff members.

To date, Trinitas staff have given nearly 10,000 vaccinations.

New Jersey's first doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered Friday, with Governor Phil Murphy, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and other local officials joined by J&J CEO Alex Gorsky at the Union Plaza Apartments to watch senior citizens become among the first recipients of the new shot.

Hudson County and each of its municipalities are working collaboratively to bring COVID-19 vaccines directly to its most vulnerable and hard to reach communities, including directing the county's initial allocation of 1,500 J&J vaccines primarily to North Hudson municipalities like Union City.

Murphy said hope is on the horizon, in part thanks to the new vaccine and a surplus of doses. He also said he is looking forward to a "much more normal summer on the shore" if the vaccine supply flows as expected this spring.

"We've already begun to take baby steps to reopen, and assuming the vaccine roll out continues, that we don't have these variants that overwhelm us, there's no question we will continue to open up," he said. "And we will get to, I believe, a much more normal summer on the shore."

Although Murphy said he thinks vaccination deliveries will pick up by early April, he said that after receiving about 70,000 J&J vaccines this week, no further shipments would come for at least the next two weeks. He didn't specify why.

Persichilli said the state would meet a goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population, or 4.7 million people, by July, a promise the Murphy administration made when the vaccines first rolled out in December.

She has said the state has been getting about 100,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines a week, with the numbers increasing over recent weeks. Still, the commissioner earlier estimated New Jersey would need about 470,000 shots a week to meet demand.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

