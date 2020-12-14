coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey awaits their first vaccinations for COVID-19.

The state will administer the first COVID vaccines on Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday.

The first resident will be vaccinated at University Hospital in Newark.

Murphy made the announcement via Twitter.


On ABC's "This Week," Murphy said the "majority" of his state's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to health care workers and the rest will be available to "longterm care residents and staff."

The governor said he believes that by April or May, everyone in the state will have access to one of the vaccines. He's urging people not to relax efforts to stem the spread of the virus, especially limiting holiday celebrations to immediate family.

He says despite "good news" on a COVID-19 vaccine, "the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we're begging with people to please, please, please don't let your guard down even when you're in private settings."


MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
EMBED More News Videos

A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks

How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday, Gov. Murphy says
COVID Live Updates: 2-week indoor dining ban in NYC starts Monday
COVID Live Updates: US orders 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
1st COVID vaccine in US given to NYC critical care nurse
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Indoor dining ends in NYC as winter storm approaches
College students thank professor in viral Zoom surprise
Show More
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
AccuWeather Forecast: Rain and wet snow
Deli worker beaten, robbed in Bronx; gunman caught on camera
Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage
Electors meet to formally choose Biden as next president
More TOP STORIES News