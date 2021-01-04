coronavirus new jersey

University Hospital workers in Newark set to receive 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Some health care workers in New Jersey will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

The positivity rate in the state is above 13%.

Last month, these workers at University Hospital in Newark were some of the first to receive the COVID vaccine in New Jersey.

Monday, they complete their vaccination with their second shot. Governor Phil Murphy will attend the vaccination event.

Meanwhile, there is a potential game-changer with the Moderna vaccine.

They are now working with FDA on a plan to cut the doses in half for both shots which would reach double the amount of people.

Research suggests the immune response is the same for younger populations of people from 18-55.

That could speed up the vaccine rollout, which has been criticized for being slower than anticipated.

Meanwhile, in the UK, another COVID vaccine is being rolled out.

Approximately 500,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is now available to patients at a hospital in Oxford.

The vaccine is easier to transport and can be produced far more cheaply than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.


