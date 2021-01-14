coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Vaccination expands to 65 and up, medical conditions, smokers

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 65 and older, as well as those from 16 to 64 with serious medical conditions or who are smokers.

Seniors in Hoboken received their first shots Thursday morning at the Hoboken University Medical Center, with former Hoboken Fire Chief Richard Tremediti among the first in line.

"Over the last several months, our administration has built the infrastructure and laid the groundwork to support New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccination demand," Governor Phil Murphy said. "Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are ready to begin ramping up our vaccination efforts exponentially and are confident in our ability to provide every willing New Jersey resident with a vaccine when it is available and they are eligible."

ALSO READ | State of the State: Vaccine brings 'light on horizon,' Murphy says
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on New Jersey's State of the State address.


Those chronic conditions that allow for eligibility include:
--Cancer
--Chronic kidney disease
--Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
--Down syndrome
--Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathy)
--Obesity and severe obesity
--Sickle cell disease
--Type 2 Diabetes
--Smokers

"Expanding access to vaccine to individuals in these categories is critical, as we know they are at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness and death," Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. "80% of COVID-19 deaths in New Jersey have been among those 65 and older, and overall 67% of deaths had one or more underlying conditions reported."

Murphy said the decision stemmed from a few factors, including what he said was a "strong appetite" for expanding the vaccine among the state's 71 hospitals, along with guidance from the Trump administration and "signals" from the incoming Joe Biden White House.

ALSO READ | Security ramped up after FBI bulletin says armed protests planned in all 50 states
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest on security being ramped up across our area after the FBI issued a warning of armed protests in all 50 state capitals.


New Jersey has vaccinated 264,000 people, out of about 400,000 vaccines initially distributed to the state, according to Health Department data.

So far, 220 of more than 600 nursing homes have completed vaccinations, the governor said. That totals about 28,500 people.

Murphy's administration is aiming to have nearly 5 million people, or about 70% of the adult population, vaccinated in six months.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How to get vaccinated in the Tri-State area


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyvaccinesmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newsveterans
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: Promising trials for Johnson & Johnson's 1 dose vaccine
NJ to begin vaccinating those 65 and older Thursday: Murphy
COVID Live Updates: US sets new 1-day record with 4,327 deaths
COVID Live Updates: Moderna creating COVID-flu combo vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son in custody after father, 72, fatally stabbed; 3 others critical
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Andrew Yang announces NYC mayoral run
NY attorney general suing NYPD over handling of protests
Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Jones Beach mega-site opens, 2nd COVID variant cluster confirmed
Baby boom resulting from coronavirus pandemic, hospital finds
Biden no longer taking Amtrak to inauguration amid security concerns
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
More TOP STORIES News