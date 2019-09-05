NJ woman admits fatally stabbing identical twin in street fight

Amanda Ramirez cries during a pretrial detention hearing, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Camden, N.J. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A New Jersey woman accused of stabbing her identical twin to death during a drunken street fight has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

Amanda Ramirez entered her plea Thursday. The 27-year-old Camden resident faces up to 10 years in state prison when she's sentenced Nov. 15.

Ramirez initially denied stabbing her sister, Anna, at the Centennial Village Apartments in Camden on June 22. She later admitted to the stabbing but claimed she had acted in self-defense after her sister got a knife and came at her.

Ramirez said Thursday that the stabbing occurred after a night of heavy drinking, adding that she can't remember why she and her sister started fighting. The brawl ended when Ramirez stabbed her sister once in the chest.

