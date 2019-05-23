Old Bridge woman charged in sex assault, murder of 70-year-old woman

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Old Bridge woman has been charged with the aggravated sexual assault and murder of a 70-year-old woman.Caroline Beckert, 40, of Old Bridge was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree murder, aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the second degree in the murder of Joann Cullinan, 70, of Old Bridge.Cullinan was found dead inside her home at the Glenwood apartments Wednesday night.Beckert is currently being held in the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center. She's due in court Friday in New Brunswick Superior Court.Anyone with information is asked to call the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600.----------