NJ woman charged with enslaving Sri Lankan woman for 9 years

By Eyewitness News
SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey woman was charged with enslaving a Sri Lankan national, forcing her to work without pay for more than 9 years.

Police said 43-year-old Alia Imad Faleh Al Hunaity, also known as "Alia Al Qaterneh," brought the victim to the United States in 2009 on a temporary visa for domestic work.

Hunaity, of Secaucus, then caused the victim to overstay her visa, forcing her to live with her in the United States illegally. For nine years, the victim worked without pay and had limited contact to the outside world.
In 2018, police said Hunaity forced Sri Lankan national to marry her so she could obtain a legal residence.

Hunaity was arrested on September 19 and arraigned Wednesday on charges of forced labor, alien harboring, and marriage fraud. If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison.

She plead not guilty and remains free on $150,000 unsecured bond.

