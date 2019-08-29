NJ woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing

HAMILTON, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.Hamilton police say the woman told them she'd fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.Police say the woman didn't remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face.Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.No arrest had been made as of midday Thursday.----------