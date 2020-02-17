New Jersey teacher, wrestling coach accused of sex assault, filming child porn

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A middle school teacher and wrestling coach from New Jersey is under arrest, accused of sex assault and both filming and possessing child pornography.Police say 43-year-old John Denuto, of Spotswood, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of filming child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.Denuto worked as a teacher at Sayreville Middle School and head wrestling coach at Union County College."Since the safety and well-being of our students is and has always been our highest priority, we are shocked and deeply troubled by what has occurred and are currently cooperating fully with law enforcement," Sayreville Superintendent Richard Labbe said. "As required by state law, Mr. Denuto will be suspended with pay effective immediately pending the outcome of this criminal investigation. Unfortunately, we are not permitted to comment further on this matter so that we do not impede the current criminal investigation or violate the rights of our employee."Union County College has since fired Denuto."The safety and well being of our students is our top priority," Executive Director of College Relations Jaime Segal said in a statement. "Upon learning of the criminal charges, John Denuto was terminated as head wrestling coach. The college is cooperating with law enforcement. We have no further comment at this time."Middlesex County acting Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet and Sayreville police Chief John Zebrowski did not elaborate on the case other than to say the victim was a minor who was known to Denuto.The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information or who feels they may be a victim is asked to contact Sergeant Daniel Ellmeyer of the Sayreville Police Department (732) 727-4444, or Detective Julissa Alvarado of the Middleses County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3711.----------