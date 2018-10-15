No one shot in New York City over the weekend for the first time since 1993

NEW YORK --
Not one person was shot in New York City this weekend, the first time that's happened since 1993.

Officials said Monday there were no shootings with victims reported in the five boroughs for all of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The last shooting before the weekend was on Thursday morning in Brooklyn when a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

The gunfire free record was broken Monday afternoon when a man was shot in the Bronx. He is expected to survive.

Mayor Bill de Blasio boasted about the record while addressing the NYPD graduating class Monday morning, saying they were a "winning team for sure."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdshootingNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
Victim randomly slashed on street: 'I fear for my life'
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Police: 14-year-old boy brings gun to Brooklyn school
Show More
12 Proud Boys, Antifa suspects wanted in clash after GOP speaker
Video shows woman blocking black man from his building
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Community meeting held to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline'
2 charged with leaving kids out in cold to sell candy on LI
More News