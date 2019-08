Nonverbal boy found wandering alone in Brooklyn reunited with parent

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a 5-year-old boy found wandering the streets alone in Brooklyn has been reunited with his parent.The young boy, apparently nonverbal, was found on Buffalo Avenue and Park Place just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.It is unlikely there was any criminality involved, authorities say.The investigation is ongoing.Two other children were found wandering alone earlier Wednesday. A 1-year-old child was found alone in Newark and a 5-year-old boy was found outside a fast food restaurant in the Bronx.----------