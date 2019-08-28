CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a 5-year-old boy found wandering the streets alone in Brooklyn has been reunited with his parent.
The young boy, apparently nonverbal, was found on Buffalo Avenue and Park Place just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
It is unlikely there was any criminality involved, authorities say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Two other children were found wandering alone earlier Wednesday. A 1-year-old child was found alone in Newark and a 5-year-old boy was found outside a fast food restaurant in the Bronx.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Nonverbal boy found wandering alone in Brooklyn reunited with parent
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More