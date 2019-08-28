Nonverbal boy wandering in Brooklyn is 3rd child found alone in NYC area on same day

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the parents of a 5-year-old boy found wandering the streets alone in Brooklyn.

The young boy appears to be nonverbal and was found on Buffalo Avenue and Park Place just after 3 p.m.

He was found wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Authorities are looking for the boy's parents.


Two other children were found wandering alone earlier Wednesday. A 1-year-old child was found alone in Newark and a 5-year-old boy was found outside a fast food restaurant in the Bronx.

