Nonverbal boy wandering in Brooklyn is 3rd child found alone in NYC area on same day

The young boy appears to be nonverbal and was found on Buffalo Avenue and Park Place just after 3 p.m.
He was found wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.
Authorities are looking for the boy's parents.
A, 5 years old was found wandering in the street located at Buffalo Ave. and Park Place Brooklyn NY. Please if anyone knows the parents of this child please have them contact the @NYPD77Pct pic.twitter.com/h8PsEDJWZX— NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) August 28, 2019
Two other children were found wandering alone earlier Wednesday. A 1-year-old child was found alone in Newark and a 5-year-old boy was found outside a fast food restaurant in the Bronx.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*