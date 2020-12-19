Timelapse shows nor'easter snow engulfing toys on NY deck

Check out this cool timelapse video from New York.A man in Apalachin found a fun way to demonstrate the dramatic buildup of snow from a nor'easter as it moved along the East Coast this week.Ron Murphy recorded this footage of toys getting buried on his deck.You can see he has to repeatedly move the camera that keeps getting buried in the white fluff.A nearby town reported 42 inches of snow during the storm.Murphy estimated around 35 inches at his home.