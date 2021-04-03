3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during North Carolina house party, police say

deadly shooting

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during Wilmington house party, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, officials told ABC News.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.
