Coronavirus News: North Shore Hospital discharges 1,000th COVID-19 patient

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- North Shore University Hospital sent home its 1,000th coronavirus patient on Saturday.

Young Ryu, a 46- year-old Queens resident, spent more than a week in the hospital battling the virus.

He got a round of applause from doctors, nurses and staff as he headed home.

