North Shore Animal League holds 'Walk and Wag' event in New York City for 1st time

The North Shore Animal League held its annual "Walk and Wag" event in New York City for the first time.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For the first time ever, The North Shore Animal League held its annual "Walk and Wag" event in New York City.

The new setting was at Pier 84 in Manhattan.

Dogs and their owners walked together to help raise money and awareness for the no-kill rescue mission.

"It really gives you the whole feel of what we do and why we do it, and when you're here with this community you really understand why its so important and why we're all so passionate about it," said Kacie Bogan from the North Shore Animal League.

There was also a virtual option for people who wanted to take part in the event.

People in 25 different states also joined in on the fun.

