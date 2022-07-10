Dead 25-foot humpback whale washes up in North Wildwood, NJ

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- Residents in South Jersey woke up to quite a sight Sunday morning.A dead humpback whale was discovered under the docks in North Wildwood.According to the Grassy Sound Marina, the responding officers said they received reports of a dead whale offshore about a week ago.Action News is told this juvenile humpback whale is approximately 25 feet long.Marine units are waiting on the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to decide how to dispose of the remains.