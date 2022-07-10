whale

Dead 25-foot humpback whale washes up in North Wildwood, NJ

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dead 25-foot humpback whale washes up in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- Residents in South Jersey woke up to quite a sight Sunday morning.

A dead humpback whale was discovered under the docks in North Wildwood.

According to the Grassy Sound Marina, the responding officers said they received reports of a dead whale offshore about a week ago.

Action News is told this juvenile humpback whale is approximately 25 feet long.

Marine units are waiting on the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to decide how to dispose of the remains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth wildwoodwhalejersey shoremarine mammal centercaught on video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
Dead whale set to wash ashore on Staten Island
Large whale found dead on the shore in New Jersey
2nd beluga whale now ill at Mystic Aquarium
Ship crew helps free stranded killer whale in Alaska
TOP STORIES
15-year-old arrested in subway stabbing death of another teen
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
5 people hurt in shooting at boardwalk in Coney Island
2 shot, killed by police in separate incidents in Queens, Brooklyn
Officials to announce safety measures amid Long Island shark attacks
Pedestrian struck by 2 cars in deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory
Show More
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
AccuWeather: Nice day
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
NJ school brought to life in 'Ms. Marvel' on Disney+
Why did Ohio police handcuff Jayland Walker after he was unresponsive?
More TOP STORIES News