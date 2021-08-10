Coronavirus Updates: Judge backs cruise line's vaccine proof requirement

Norwegian was locked in a battle with the State of Florida after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order forbidding companies from requiring vaccine passports.
Norwegian filed a request in federal court last month to block Florida's law.
A federal judge said the law appears unconstitutional and won't likely hold up in court.
DeSantis' office says it will appeal the decision.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Schools vaccination push continues in New York City
NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter will be on Staten Island today, pushing for young people to get vaccinated. There is a huge concern among pediatricians about the delta variant. We are seeing a rapid rise in children going to the hospital in southern states like Florida and Louisiana. Officials want to prevent that here.
6 unvaccinated members of Florida church died of COVID-19 in 2 weeks, pastor says
In just two weeks, six members of a Florida church died from COVID-19. All were unvaccinated, their pastor said. Now the church is hosting a vaccination clinic.
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.
"I will seek the president's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon" licensure by the Food and Drug Administration "whichever comes first," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in the memo to troops, warning them to prepare for the requirement. "I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so."
Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials
As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the mandatory requirement has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.
Both faculty and students at dozens of schools interviewed by The Associated Press say they are concerned about how easy it is to get fake vaccine cards.
Some US companies explore 4-day work week as COVID-19 sparks re-evaluation of working norms
The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed how millions of Americans do their jobs. Now it may change how many days a week Americans do their jobs.
Companies testing out the 4-day work week are measuring their employees' productivity rate and evaluating if they're still hitting revenue and profit targets.
Texas struggling under weight of 4th wave of infections
Hospitals in Texas continue to be overwhelmed due to the rise of new COVID-19 cases. Medical staff at Houston's LBJ Hospital are facing a fourth wave. Tents have been set up outside to handle overflow due to a shortage of beds inside.
Health officials are sounding the alarm, describing a system that is near the breaking point.
Last week an 11-month-old girl who contracted COVID had to be airlifted to a pediatric center 150 miles away because Houston hospitals were at capacity.
Lawmakers say they concerned about a shortage of nurses. One Congresswoman is calling on Governor Greg Abbott to request additional resources from the federal government.
Vax to School campaign picks up steam in NYC
A major campaign to encourage parents to get their kids ages 12 and up vaccinated continues today in New York City - but it soon may not even be a choice. The city is calling it Vax to School, and today - August 9 - is the last day parents can start their kids on the vaccine series in order to be fully inoculated by the first day of classes, on September 13.
Top doctor shares 5-point plan to get students back to school safely
With COVID-19 cases increasing among children, and more school districts opening, many parents are asking what can be done to keep their kids safe.
Dr. Ashish Jha of the Brown University School of Public Health was on "Good Morning America" Monday to talk about his 5-point strategy to get students back to school safely.
Canada reopens border to vaccinated US citizens
Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.
U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world's longest and busiest land borders. Travelers also must fill out a detailed on application on the arriveCAN app before crossing.
