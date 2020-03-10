34 hurt in Bronx high-rise fire, residents scream for help from balconies

By Eyewitness News
NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Nearly three dozen people were injured in a two-alarm fire that tore through a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

The fire appears to have started inside a trash compactor on the 24th floor of the Tracey Towers on West Mosholu Parkway in Norwood around 3 a.m.

Video from the scene showed residents screaming for help from balconies on lower floors.

The fire sent smoke throughout the building.

Thirty-four people, including two firefighters, suffered minor injuries. Officials said 22 people were taken to the hospital, while 12 were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwoodbronxnew york cityfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News