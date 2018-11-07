Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' wants a hug

NEW YORK (WABC) --The world's most notorious drug lord, whose trial begins in Brooklyn next week, sought permission from the court to hug his wife.
Defense attorneys asked that Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman be allowed to give his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, "a brief momentary greeting to include perhaps an embrace."
His attorneys cast it as a "humanitarian gesture" for the alleged drug trafficker and murderer who was permitted no contact with his wife during nearly two years in solitary confinement.
"It is well known that solitary confinement poses negative effect to a person's sanity," the defense filing said.
Federal prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request made on behalf of someone they've hardly portrayed as a cuddly defendant deserving of a hug.
Rather they've linked El Chapo to nearly three dozen murders and most of the cocaine and heroin used in the United States.
