NTSB: Co-pilot in crash of small plane near Teterboro Airport not authorized to fly

CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WABC) -- NTSB investigators have revealed that the co-pilot of a Learjet was not authorized to fly the plane that crashed at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport in 2017.In addition, federal aviation investigators say the crew made numerous mistakes during the short flight from Philadelphia.The captain took over the controls in the last 15 seconds of the flight.Both were killed after the plane missed a required turn and had to bank steeply as it approached the airport.The jet crashed into office buildings and a parking lot just short of the runway.----------