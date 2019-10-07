NTSB finishes on-scene investigation into crash of vintage WWII plane in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WABC) -- The NTSB says it has completed its on-scene investigation into the deadly crash of a vintage plane in Connecticut.

Seven people were killed when the Boeing B-17 World War II-era plane crashed after taking off from Bradley International Airport Oct. 2.

The pilot reported a problem with an engine, then turned back and touched down before losing control and smashing into a de-icing facility.

A preliminary report on the crash is expected within the next two weeks.

The NTSB says some of the wreckage has been sent to its labs for further analysis.

The plane, civilian-registered and not flown by the military, was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.

The New England Air Museum is near the airport.

This same B-17 overran a runway after attempting to land in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, in 1987. There 12 people onboard that flight, three of which were injured.

