Arrest in attempted rape of nurse working on COVID-19 front line in NYC

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the brutal attack of a nurse who came to New York City to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

35-year-old Jason Roberts is facing attempted rape and robbery charges.

The crime happened on Friday around 9:00 p.m. in Hamilton Heights on 149th Street.

According to police, once inside, Roberts punched the 32-year-old woman in the face and attempted to remove her pants.

Officers say the victim was able to fight off the attacker, and he fled with her cellphone.

The victim suffered pain and bruising but has refused medical attention.

Police say she was in town to help out in the fight against COVID-19.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton heightsmanhattannew york cityrapeattempted rapearrestcrimenypdwoman attackedsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo unveils metrics for regional approach to reopening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
MTA details overnight subway shutdown, travel alternatives
AccuWeather: Cool trend continues
Beloved White Plains firefighter dies of COVID-19
Hospitalizations lower, 226 new deaths in NY state
NJ sees more encouraging signs, but schools will remain closed
Show More
'Hope is in the air,' mayor says; City has 1 week of PPE
Man stabbed multiple times at Penn Station subway stop
Human remains discovered off shoulder of NJ interstate
NYPD: Bias crimes against Asian Americans on the rise
Small business owners struggle with PPP as money begins to run out
More TOP STORIES News