Arrest in attempted rape of nurse working on COVID-19 front line in NYC

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the brutal attack of a nurse who came to New York City to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
35-year-old Jason Roberts is facing attempted rape and robbery charges.
The crime happened on Friday around 9:00 p.m. in Hamilton Heights on 149th Street.
According to police, once inside, Roberts punched the 32-year-old woman in the face and attempted to remove her pants.
Officers say the victim was able to fight off the attacker, and he fled with her cellphone.
The victim suffered pain and bruising but has refused medical attention.
Police say she was in town to help out in the fight against COVID-19.
