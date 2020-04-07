coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Husband surprises ICU nurse with drive-by surprise to after work

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- The husband of an ICU nurse on Long Island wanted to do something special to put a smile on his wife's face.

Dawn Treanor, 51, is a nurse at Winthrop Hospital. She has been working nonstop since the coronavirus pandemic took off.

Many nights, Treanor's husband says she comes home in tears after a brutal shift.

But that was not the case on Monday night. She was greeted with loved ones, friends, honking, posters and shouts of love.

Her husband Barry saw similar drive-by scenes on social media and wanted to do something big for his wife. Only a few calls later, dozens and dozens of friends lined up to surprise Dawn and light up her block as she came home from work.

"We love her and respect her and just want her to come home safe every day," Barry said.

Her friends said she is selfless and amazing and they jsut wanted to support her.

All of Dawn's patients are intubated and the death toll has been brutal. But the dedicated nurse, who has been taking care of others for 25 years, said Monday was actually a better day.

One patient was able to start breathing again without a ventilator. And then she came home to the best medicine of all.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countyfarmingdalecoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandstay home storieshealth carenursescommunity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Positive COVID-19 cases drop in Nassau County, contact tracers wanted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News