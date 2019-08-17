Nursing assistant charged in death of 85-year-old patient

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A nursing assistant has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was in her care.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says 46-year-old Monique Beaucejour was working at the Waterview Nursing Home in Cedar Grove on Aug. 13 when she became aware that 85-year-old Fannie McClain had fallen and suffered a head injury.

Beaucejour allegedly didn't seek help and instead put McClain back in bed. McClain died at a hospital a few hours later.

Beaucejour is charged with reckless manslaughter, obstruction and neglect of the elderly. She is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing next Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office didn't have an attorney listed for Beaucejour.

Related topics:
newarkessex countynursing homeelderlymanslaughter
