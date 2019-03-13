NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman pleads guilty in New York sex slave case

Nancy Salzman, center, arrives at Brooklyn federal court, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York.

BROOKLYN, New York City -- A co-founder of an embattled upstate New York self-help organization has pleaded guilty in a case featuring sensational claims that some followers became branded sex slaves.

Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to conspiracy during a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. She's to be sentenced on July 10. There was no immediate response from her lawyer.

Salzman was a co-founder of NXIVM, a cult-like group based near Albany. Prosecutors say a secret society within the organization branded women with a spiritual leader's initials and forced them to have sex with him.

The leader, Keith Raniere, is set to go on trial next month. Also charged in the case are Salzman's daughter as well as Seagram liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman and TV actress Allison Mack.

