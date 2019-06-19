NXIVM leader Keith Raniere found guilty in 'branded women' sex cult trial

NEW YORK CITY -- The former leader of an upstate New York self-help group who prosecutors say branded women was found guilty of all charges Wednesday.

It took a jury less than five hours to find Keith Raniere guilty of sex-trafficking and other charges Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said the 58-year-old Raniere's organization, called NXIVM, was more like a cult. They said he formed a secret subgroup comprised of brainwashed female "slaves" who were forced to have sex with him and branded with his initials.

There also were accusations that he began having sex with one follower at age 15 and took nude photos of her.

Lawyers for Raniere said he never had any criminal intent and that his encounters with the women were consensual.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynsextrialcult
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 15 shots fired, 2 injured when gunfire breaks out in NJ
Man convicted in Junior Guzman trial involved in jail assault
10-year-old boy found dead in closet only weighed 34 lbs.
Couple robbed after exiting Maserati outside their NJ home
NJ Uber Eats driver caught touching himself after food delivery
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
Couple burglarizing Little League concession stands across NJ
Show More
Grandma holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
Nightmare commute: NJ Transit service resumes with huge delays
NYPD officer accused of lying about being hit by suspect's car
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with human torso in car
Teen accused of killing friend for $9M also faces federal child porn charges
More TOP STORIES News