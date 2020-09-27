Coronavirus Updates: Concern grows over increase of cases in New York City, New Jersey

Residents of eight neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens may face new COVID-19 restrictions due to growing clusters of the virus.
More than 1,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day Friday, marking the first time since June 5 the state has seen a daily number that high.
The number of positive tests reported daily in the state has been steadily inching up in recent weeks, a trend possibly related to increasing numbers of businesses reopening, college campuses reopening and children returning to school. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday there were 1,005 positive cases tallied on the previous day out of 99,953 tests, for a 1% positive rate.
From late July through the start of September the state was seeing an average of around 660 people test positive per day. In the seven-day period that ended Friday, the state had averaged 817 positive tests per day.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
Confusion sets in as Staten Island high school makes last-minute changes before classes start
Some New York City schools are scrambling to prepare for students to return to the classroom next week, and in a last minute decision, one high school is switching to virtual instruction because of a teacher shortage.
However, students will still be allowed inside the school at Tottenville High School on Staten Island.
UK royal: Youths need extra help in corona era
Prince Charles has warned that up to 1 million young people may need "urgent help'' to protect their futures from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the Prince of Wales says there has "never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present" and that it is a particularly hard time to be young.
He says the crisis is reminiscent of the upheavals of the 1970s, when youth unemployment was one of the pressing issues facing British society.
Inmates die in California
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports two prisoners have died at hospitals of coronavirus-related complications.
One prisoner was at the California Institution for Men in Chino. He was the 22nd inmate at the prison to die of coronavirus complications.
The second prisoner was at Avenal State Prison in Avenal. He was the sixth inmate to die of complications from the virus at the facility.
The department did not provide more details about the deaths.
How tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
People expel particles while coughing, sneezing, singing, shouting, talking and even breathing. But the drops come in a wide range of sizes, and scientists are trying to pin down how risky the various kinds are.
The answer affects what we should all be doing to avoid getting sick. That's why it was thrust into headlines a few days ago when a U.S. health agency appeared to have shifted its position on the issue, but later said it had published new language in error.
COVID cases on the rise in NJ
Concern is growing over an increasing number of COVID-19 cases being confirmed in New Jersey. The state reported 760 new positive cases Saturday, pushing the cumulative total to 202,850, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet. Saturday's total followed two days of increases. Officials are most concerned about rising positive test totals in five counties: Ocean, Gloucester, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen.
Officials break up Queens wedding with nearly 300 people
Nearly 300 people celebrated, without being socially distant at a wedding reception in Queens on Friday night.
The New York City Sheriff's Department broke up the celebration being held at Elite Palace on 69-02 Garfield Ave. in Woodside around midnight. Authorities received a tip about the people attending the wedding, and when they arrived they observed large groups of people entering the location through what appeared to be an indoor parking area. They also heard loud music coming from the location.
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: