New York AG investigating sex harassment claims at 'The Spotted Pig' restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

A subpoena has been issued for records from owners Ken Friedman and celebrity chef Mario Batali.

Eyewitness News
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is investigating sexual harassment claims at the trendy West Village restaurant The Spotted Pig.

A subpoena has been issued for records from owners Ken Friedman and celebrity chef Mario Batali.

According to reports, Underwood is asking about alleged sexually explicit messages, pictures, and video of interactions between management and staff.

The investigation comes after several employees complained about workplace misconduct.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual harassmentmario batalirestaurantNew York CityWest VillageManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported from Queens
Deliveryman wanted in Hell's Kitchen bike chain beating
Affidavit: Man charged with murder says wife killed daughters
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Homeless man, woman arrrested in Hell's Kitchen stabbing
Driver crashes into several parked cars in Brooklyn
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Show More
Confederate statue toppled by protesters on UNC campus
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Bodies found after father jumps into river to save 9-year-old son
Jon Stewart rescues pair of goats wandering tracks in Brooklyn
Elementary school sends warning about 'necking' game
More News