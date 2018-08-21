WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is investigating sexual harassment claims at the trendy West Village restaurant The Spotted Pig.
A subpoena has been issued for records from owners Ken Friedman and celebrity chef Mario Batali.
According to reports, Underwood is asking about alleged sexually explicit messages, pictures, and video of interactions between management and staff.
The investigation comes after several employees complained about workplace misconduct.
