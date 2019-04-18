Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: New York Archdiocese launches fundraising effort

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than $1 billion in donations have poured in to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after it burned in France, and now, the New York Archdiocese has launched an effort to help.Before the flames were even extinguished in Paris, Timothy Cardinal Dolan said he was getting calls from those wanting to know how they could help.And along with help of New York billionaire Ken Langone -- who donated the first $100,000 -- they started a fund."Our hope is that 800 years from now, historians will look back and say this is when the world came together," Langone said.The "From St. Patrick's to Notre Dame" fund will give everyone a chance to contribute toward rebuilding the historic cathedral, and the effort is joined by not only Catholics, but the Christian, Jewish and Muslim community."We open our doors to the people in France," Rabbi Joseph Potasnik said.And Anne-Claire Legendre, the consul general of France, says every penny is needed."Besides the building itself, there's all the artifacts inside that need to be restored and repaired," she said.And while critiques pour in about others in need who could also use the money more than the Catholic Church, Cardinal Dolan and parishioners contend that Notre Dame is for everyone."Pope Francis says the poor have a right to beauty," Dolan said. "The church is doing that."Before Cardinal Dolan could finish his announcement, the donations were pouring in from other faith leaders."People raise money for all kinds of tragedies," parishioner Marisol Perez said. "And this is just another tragedy that deserves it."All of the money will go to the Archbishop of Paris.----------