NY budget measure could ban high-risk sex offenders from subways, buses

By Eyewitness New
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State budget contains a measure aimed at combating a rise in incidents involving repeat sexual offenders.

The measure allows a judge to ban high-risk sexual offenders from the subways, buses, and MTA rail systems.

It applies to those accused of sexual offenses against MTA passengers and employees, and those accused of assaulting MTA workers.

The ban can last for up to three years.

