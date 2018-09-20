An Orange County school football coach has been arrested, accused of sending naked pictures of himself to a 15-year-old girl.Justin Kaffenberger, 23, of Monroe, served as the assistant football coach of the Monroe Woodbury Junior Varsity football team.He is charged with two counts of disseminating indecent material to minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and authorities believe there may be more victims.Prosecutors say Kaffenberger sent nude pictures of himself to the teen and requested she perform sexual acts on him."School is one of the places where our children should feel safest," District Attorney David Hoovler said. "My office will seek severe penalties for those who seek to leverage their positions in working with children to victimize them. I urge anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any crime involving adults inappropriately dealings with minors, to contact law enforcement."Kaffenberger was arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash/$15,000 bond.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 782-8311.School officials said they are cooperating with the authorities, and the suspect is no longer permitted on school ground.----------