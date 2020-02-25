New York councilman under fire after profanity-filled tirade with police

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) -- A New York council member is under fire after his profanity-filled tirade with police last Tuesday.Newburgh Councilman Omari Shakur was involved in an incident with a City of Newburgh police detective where authorities say the conduct of Shakur during the interaction was profane, vulgar, intolerable and unacceptable.Shakur was verbally abusive -- according to police -- used obscene language, made obscene hand gestures and even said to the detective that "I'm your (expletive) boss."Authorities say Shakur, who was captured on a body camera, also threatened to run over another uniformed police officer, telling him, "Pull your gun out (expletive), 'cause I'm getting ready to go at you."The Newburgh Police Department commented on the incident, stating that the actions by Shakur toward police officers are an example of the exact type of immoral, unethical and divisive behaviors that can never be tolerated."Councilman Shakur has repeatedly engaged in conduct that undermines the very fabric of our democracy and has endangered the lives of City of Newburgh Police Officers as well as other first responders that serve our community," their statement read.The Police Superior Officers Association also states that they stand behind and are in full support of the detective involved in the incident, commending him for the restraint and professionalism he displayed in the face of extreme adversity.----------