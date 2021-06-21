Coronavirus NY: Cuomo announces return of 4th of July fireworks to Jones Beach, Empire State Plaza

At Jones Beach State Park on Long Island, the show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
In Albany, the event at Empire State Plaza will be from 6-10 p.m. and include a pop-up vaccination site from 5:30-8:00 p.m.
"Last year many of our favorite annual events were canceled due to COVID, including the iconic Fourth of July fireworks displays at Jones Beach and Empire State Plaza," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again. I encourage all New Yorkers to gather with their loved ones this Independence Day for these spectacular shows that celebrate our freedom as a nation, as well as the perseverance we have shown as a state throughout this pandemic."
At the Empire State Plaza, New York state's 45th Independence Day celebration will feature special musical performances by some of the Capital Region's most exciting bands. Food and beverage vendors will be at the Plaza, selling a variety of delicious foods and tasty New York beverages. The live performances will lead up to the region's most spectacular fireworks by Santore's World Famous Fireworks from Schaghticoke, kicking off at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Since the country's bicentennial in 1976, OGS has partnered with Price Chopper/Market 32 to put on an Independence Day event that has traditionally drawn tens of thousands of people to the Empire State Plaza.
A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site will also be located on the plaza. People can begin registering for a walk-in appointment at 5:30 p.m. The pop-up site will remain open until 8 p.m. while supplies last.
Free parking will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. in the visitor and "P" lots under the Empire State Plaza, and the Grand Street and Elk Street lots. Event updates are available @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, and @plazaevents on Twitter, or call (518) 474-4759.
At Jones Beach State Park, the Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9:30 p.m. This year, WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM will simulcast music during the fireworks presentation. The fireworks are included in the regular price of park admission. This year's program, with lead sponsorship by Jovia Financial Credit Union, is also made possible with support from the Natural Heritage Trust, Foundation for Long Island State Parks Inc., Captree Boatman's Association, Newsday, Connoisseur Media Long Island and J & B Restaurant Partners.
