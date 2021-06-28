Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Delta variant makes up more than 20% of new cases

The CDC estimates that the variant currently makes up more than 20% of new cases nationwide.
Several states with vaccination rates below the national average are seeing troubling trends.
The current vaccination rate in the U.S. is at its lowest point since the first week of January.
That's on pace to come up about 9 million doses short of President Biden's July 4th goal of 70% of adults with at least one shot.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY, NJ hospitalizations hit low point
The number of hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest levels since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in both New York and New Jersey. On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced 330 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide. On Saturday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that the number of hospitalizations has fallen below 300.
Archdiocese of NY lifts some restrictions
Masks are no longer required to be worn during mass at Roman Catholic churches in New York for those who are vaccinated. The Archdiocese of New York sent updated guidance to pastors this week. Unvaccinated parishioners are responsible for wearing masks. Parishes are also no longer required to conduct additional cleanings and disinfections.
Bangkok, 9 provinces restrict movements to curb rising cases
Faced with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital has announced a ban on indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people. That's in addition to closing construction sites and sealing off workers' quarters in Bangkok and nine other provinces.
The measures announced Sunday will remain for 30 days. Thailand reported almost 4,000 confirmed cases and 42 dead in the last 24 hours. The numbers have doubled recently, and health officials blame a lack of cooperation from migrant workers employed in construction and in factories. The situation has become critical as Bangkok is running short of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, despite the creation of several field hospitals.
Israel's new leader urges youth to get vaccine
Israel's new prime minister is urging the country's youth to get vaccinated as coronavirus case numbers have crept up in recent days due to a localized outbreak of the Delta variant. Naftali Bennett's comments came at a meeting of the government Sunday in Jerusalem.
"We don't want to impose any restrictions: not on parties, on trips or anything like that. But specifically because of this, if you don't want restrictions, go get vaccinated today. Talk to your parents and get vaccinated," he said.
Israel reinstated a mask mandate indoors amid a rise in new infections in the past week. Israel's Health Ministry recorded 113 new coronavirus cases Saturday.
Cases rising in U.K.
The U.K. has recorded its most new coronavirus infections since early February, as the National Health Service runs a "grab a jab" initiative to further drive up vaccination rates. Government figures on Saturday showed that another 18,270 people tested positive for the virus across the U.K, the highest daily number since Feb. 5.
Over the past week, nearly 100,000 have tested positive, around 50% increase up on the week before. That has raised questions over whether lockdown restrictions will end as planned.
Daily cases have risen fairly sharply over the past few weeks as a result of the delta variant, which was first identified in India and is considered by government scientists to be between 40% to 80% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain. It accounts for nearly all the new cases in the U.K.
FDA adds heart inflammation risk warning to vaccines
The US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis to fact sheets for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines Friday. The warning notes that reports of adverse events following vaccination -- particularly after the second dose -- suggest increased risks of both types of heart inflammation. Earlier this week, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heard that the agency had received about 1,200 reports of such heart inflammation after 300 million doses of the two vaccines had been given. The CDC has confirmed about 300 of those cases, many of them among young men and adolescents.
1 in 10 Americans missed 2nd vaccine dose
The CDC says more than one in 10 Americans have missed their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. That's about 15 million Americans who are now not fully vaccinated and are left vulnerable to the spreading Delta variant. That's on top of 46% of the population who haven't been vaccinated at all. Adults under the age of 30 are the most likely to have missed their second dose.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
