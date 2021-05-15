coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: New York state gyms & casinos, outside NYC, increase capacity

Coronavirus Update for New York
Capacity increase to 50% for gyms, casinos in NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state is allowing an increase in capacity for gyms and fitness centers outside of New York City.

Previously at 33% capacity, it has now increased to 50%.


Casinos and gaming facilities have also increased capacity from 25% to 50%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's new policy comes in accordance with the state's updated health and safety guidelines.

On Monday, curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas.

Bill Ritter has more on mask-wearing policies in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.



Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



