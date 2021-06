Coronavirus NY: Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden back to full capacity

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller has more on the US Open from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Yankees announced that today's matchup against the Oakland Athletics will be played at a stadium open at 100% capacity, marking the return to full ballparks in the Bronx.They are also no longer checking your vaccine status after Governor Cuomo lifted restrictions this week.The Mass Vaccination Site at Yankee Stadium will be moving to the FedEx Banquet and Conference Center.The Mets separately announced Citi Field will be going to 100% capacity starting with their double header Monday against the Braves.Meantime at Madison Square Garden, they too will start hosting full-capacity events this weekend, starting with a Foo Fighters concert on Sunday night.Attendees will not need to wear a mask, but they will need to show proof of full vaccination since it is an indoor event.The full-capacity events in New York come as New Jersey marks its own milestone.Governor Phil Murphy is holding an event today celebrating the fact that the state has hit its goal of vaccinating 4.7 million people two weeks early.Officials were hoping to reach that number by the end of this month.