New York Knicks face off against conference rival Chicago Bulls on ABC

AP logo
Thursday, January 4, 2024 12:56AM
AP

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks face off against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night at The Garden in a matchup of Eastern Conference foes.

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Chicago will play on Wednesday.

The Knicks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulls are 10-14 in conference matchups. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.3.

The Knicks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 24.0 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for New York.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Bulls. Patrick Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 120.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 110.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Malachi Flynn: out (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle).

Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (foot), Nikola Vucevic: out (groin), Zach LaVine: out (foot), Onuralp Bitim: day to day (nose), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
