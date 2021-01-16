FBI arrests Orange County man seen in Capitol riot pictures he posted online

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9713267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) -- Police arrested a man from Orange County after he implicated himself in the siege on the U.S. Capitol.Edward Jacob Lang, 26, posted pictures on social media including one that said "This is me."FBI agents showed up at Lang's home in Newburgh Saturday and took him into custody.They also executed a search warrant.Investigators have not yet announced specific chares against Lang.Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes. So far, they have brought nearly 100 cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.----------