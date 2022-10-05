WATCH LIVE

New York Mets headed to wild card series after Atlanta Braves clinch NL East

18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Mets are headed to a wild card series beginning Friday after the Atlanta Braves secured first place in the National League East with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

