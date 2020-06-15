New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all announce new police reforms in wake of George Floyd death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New police reform measures were announced by officials across the entire tri-state area on Monday amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.Under new laws signed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, police officers must report if they have discharged their weapon and must do so within six hours.Police departments and courts must track arrest data, which includes race and ethnicity.Police will also be required to provide for the medical and mental health needs of any person under arrest or in custody who requires it.Gov. Cuomo is also calling on local governments to design new public safety plans for their communities.Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new executive order Monday that takes several actions to modernize police strategies and programs across the state.The order bans Connecticut State Police from using chokeholds, strangleholds, arm-bar control holds, lateral vascular neck restraints, carotid restraints, chest compressions or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck.It also requires the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection to update the state police manual to include items such as: requiring troopers to de-escalate situations before using force, require troopers to provide verbal warnings before using deadly force, require troopers to exhaust all other reasonable alternatives before resorting to deadly force, require troopers to intervene to stop another law enforcement officer from using excessive force, prohibit troopers from shooting at or into moving vehicles unless a deadly threat is posed and require troopers to report all uses of force, including drawing a firearm on a civilian.In a move toward more transparency, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is directing all law enforcement agencies to identify the officers who have been fired, demoted or suspended due to serious disciplinary violations.Up until this point, those names have been kept from the public unless the officer faced criminal charges. This also allows for past cases to come to light."For decades, New Jersey has not disclosed the identities of law enforcement officers who commit serious disciplinary violations," Grewal said. "Today, we end the practice of protecting the few to the detriment of the many. Today, we recommit ourselves to building a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement."Earlier this month, the state attorney general also banned chokeholds in all but the most limited situations.Unlike many states, New Jersey's attorney general is permitted under state law to direct law enforcement statewide, and legislation isn't required for him to issue a directive.Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said he was proud of the policies and changes Grewal was making."I think this is good for everybody," Murphy said. "In the absence of information in life you assume the worst. With information, I think, you get a much clearer sense of the reality."----------