NY, NJ send National Guard to Washington, DC

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both New York and New Jersey are stepping in to help with a peaceful transition of presidential power.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard were deployed to Washington, DC.



Governor Phil Murphy tweeted saying that he sent 50 New Jersey State Police troopers to DC.



The officers arrived at midnight in DC.
Diana Rocco reports on the deployments from Columbus Circle.



Then Thursday morning, Governor Murphy announced that he would send 500 National Guard members.


The National Guard members are expected to remain in Washington, DC until after the Presidential Inauguration.
He shared some scathing words about those who took part in the rioting.

"They aren't patriots they are the antithesis of what it is to be an American," Murphy said.



Meantime, there were two protests in New York City Wednesday night. One took place outside Trump Tower where eight people were arrested.


Another took place in Columbus Circle and was largely peaceful. It lasted until about midnight.

Those taking part were anti-Trump protestors who had gathered to protest what they saw playing out in Washington.

An internal memo warned the NYPD to be on alert following the situation at the U.S. Capitol.

ALSO READ: Video shows chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes

