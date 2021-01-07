NY, NJ send National Guard to Washington, DC

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard were deployed to Washington, DC.
At the request of the U.S. National Guard, I’m deploying 1,000 members of the NY National Guard to D.C. for up to 2 weeks.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 7, 2021
A peaceful transition of power is the cornerstone of our democracy & NY stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is safely carried out. pic.twitter.com/3AStpH4B9Y
Governor Phil Murphy tweeted saying that he sent 50 New Jersey State Police troopers to DC.
At the request of DC officials, I am deploying the @NJSP to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy. We are prepared to deploy the @NJNationalGuard upon request.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 6, 2021
May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform.
The officers arrived at midnight in DC.
Then Thursday morning, Governor Murphy announced that he would send 500 National Guard members.
The National Guard members are expected to remain in Washington, DC until after the Presidential Inauguration.
He shared some scathing words about those who took part in the rioting.
"They aren't patriots they are the antithesis of what it is to be an American," Murphy said.
The scene that unfolded yesterday in the Capitol Building will go down as one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 7, 2021
This was not a protest. It was an act of domestic terrorism spurred on by the president himself and his minions.
Meantime, there were two protests in New York City Wednesday night. One took place outside Trump Tower where eight people were arrested.
Another took place in Columbus Circle and was largely peaceful. It lasted until about midnight.
Those taking part were anti-Trump protestors who had gathered to protest what they saw playing out in Washington.
An internal memo warned the NYPD to be on alert following the situation at the U.S. Capitol.
ALSO READ: Video shows chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts