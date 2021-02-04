coronavirus new york

Republicans call for DOJ to investigate Governor Cuomo's nursing home response

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK -- Some members of Congress are calling for an investigation into New York's pandemic response at nursing homes.

Wednesday, seven Republican lawmakers from the state of New York sent a letter to the acting attorney general asking the Justice Department to issue subpoenas to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the state's commissioner of health, and other members of the Cuomo administration.

The subpoenas request "all documentation and communications related to their nursing home policies during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The letter cites the New York attorney general's report from last week that said the New York State Department of Health undercounted COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents by approximately 50%.

New York's state health commissioner has denied there was an undercount.

