New York officer shot, wounded after exchanging gunfire with suspect

MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) -- A New York police officer was shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect.The incident happened in Middletown Saturday night at around 7:30 following reports of a domestic dispute at a home on Myrtle Avenue.According to the police report, when he got there the officer was shot and then returned fire.The suspect also was wounded.Both were taken to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown.----------