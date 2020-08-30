New York officer shot, wounded after exchanging gunfire with suspect

MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) -- A New York police officer was shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect.
The incident happened in Middletown Saturday night at around 7:30 following reports of a domestic dispute at a home on Myrtle Avenue.
According to the police report, when he got there the officer was shot and then returned fire.
The suspect also was wounded.
Both were taken to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown.
