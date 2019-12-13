Yonkers package theft suspects lead police on chase, then crash

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police in Yonkers have arrested two people who they say stole packages off front porches before leading officers on a chase and eventually crashing.

They released video of the incidents, which happened last month.

Authorities say 22-year-old Claude Burnett, of the Bronx, and a 17-year-old accomplice literally stole the Christmas spirit from several Yonkers residents and were allegedly behind other incidents in surrounding areas.

Police finally caught up to them on Central Park Avenue Wednesday, but the suspects attempted to flee.

They allegedly drove the wrong way on Central Park Avenue and crashed into half a dozen parked cars before they were apprehended.

They now face additional charges outside the thefts.

