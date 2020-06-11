Coronavirus News: New York Philharmonic cancels all concerts until 2021 due to COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is some disappointing news for classical music fans.The New York Philharmonic announced it is canceling all of its concerts through January 5, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.President and CEO Deborah Borda says its number one concern is the health and safety of audiences, musicians and employees.Borda says the decision was based on New York State regulations and the advice of medical experts.