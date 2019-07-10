Police: 2 men posing as officers, asking about home security in Westchester County town

SOMERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- New York State Police are investigating after two men allegedly posed as police officers and asked homeowners if they had security systems in place.Authorities say the two suspects were observed driving around a residential neighborhood near the Kahonah area of Somers in what is believed to be a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.They reportedly identified themselves as police detectives using a fake badge and stated they were looking for video evidence of burglaries in the area.When the homeowner pointed out the home surveillance cameras, the subjects promptly left.Police are both looking for additional information regarding these two individuals and also warning the public of this alleged criminal activity in the Somers area.Anyone with information that may lead to the identification and location of the two men is urged to contact Investigator Becerra of the New York State Police, SP Somers, at (914) 769-2600. Please reference case# 9020781.----------