Police: 2 men posing as officers, asking about home security in Westchester County town

SOMERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- New York State Police are investigating after two men allegedly posed as police officers and asked homeowners if they had security systems in place.

Authorities say the two suspects were observed driving around a residential neighborhood near the Kahonah area of Somers in what is believed to be a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

They reportedly identified themselves as police detectives using a fake badge and stated they were looking for video evidence of burglaries in the area.

When the homeowner pointed out the home surveillance cameras, the subjects promptly left.

Police are both looking for additional information regarding these two individuals and also warning the public of this alleged criminal activity in the Somers area.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification and location of the two men is urged to contact Investigator Becerra of the New York State Police, SP Somers, at (914) 769-2600. Please reference case# 9020781.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerswestchester countypolice impersonator
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Parade of Champions for Women's World Cup Soccer team
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
Cuomo signs equal pay law ahead of USWNT championship parade
Why ticker tape? History of NYC's iconic parades
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
Ex-Liverpool striker's stolen dog returned after home break-in
Show More
Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent
Police search for man who groped young girl on subway
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Woman wanted in bias hardhat attack on subway
Brazen gunpoint robbery in Harlem deli caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News